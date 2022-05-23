St Vincent plans to establish diplomatic mission in Delhi

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines says his country will expand diplomatic relations with India.

Gonsalves made this disclosure following a special session of the SVG parliament, at which President Ram Nath Kovind addressed legislators on Thursday in Kingstown.

According to Gonsalves, St. Vincent plans to expand bilateral trade with India and establish a diplomatic mission in Delhi by 2023.

The Prime Minister said that the purpose is to encourage investment and trade.

Gonsalves said Delhi-Kingstown’s relationship has seen an amazing uptake since he visited India in September of 2019.

During his visit to St Vincent, the President discussed strengthening cooperation in IT, health, education, tourism, and culture. The two countries have signed Memorandums of Understanding for the exchange of information and assistance in tax collection.

The President while on his three-day state visit participated in a ceremony to rename a street and planted a sandalwood sapling in the botanical gardens.

President Kovind’s visit was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which left around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded at the time.

Serbia, Jamaica, and St. Vincent would have been on his March itinerary.