On June 3rd 2024, with an aim to enhance global collaboration, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan through the signing of a joint communiqué.

Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations; Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Nations; His Excellency Munir Akram signed the Joint Communique for the establishment of relations between countries.

The signing ceremony, held in New York, was indicative of both nations’ commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the thrust for friendly relations among nations.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines anticipates building pathways for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between both countries.