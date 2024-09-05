SVG Passes Skilled Nationals Amendment Bill 2024

EXPANDING CATEGORIES OF CARICOM SKILLED NATIONALS

Parliament today passed the Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals Amendment Bill 2024, which expands the categories of skilled workers being able to move and work through Caricom member states.

Minister of National Mobilisation Hon. Keisal Peters said the Bill will also serve to enhance labour market efficiency and further promote regional integration.

The Minister encouraged young people to become skilled and qualified through the various training opportunities offered by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, so that they may take advantage of opportunities when the full free movement through Caricom comes into effect.

Minister Peters said there countless training programmes available to young people through the various technical institutes as well as through Adult and Continuing Education Division.

“The policies of this government are visionary policies…. we have TVET here in St Vincent and the Grenadines preparing our nationals for when that full free movement comes… take advantage of what this government has to offer in terms of policies and initiatives …it gives you the necessary qualification and it puts you in a competitive space nationally and regionally,” Peters said.