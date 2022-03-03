St Vincent expresses dismay at treatment of Africans in Ukraine

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed dismay at the reports of persons of African descent being subject to unfair treatment during the current Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There have been numerous reports that African nationals in Ukraine are being prevented from safely crossing the border to flee the raging conflict in the country.

SVG’s permanent representative to the United Nations Her Excellency Rhonda King highlighted the issue during her statement on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Before I conclude Mr President, it will be remiss of me not to express my dismay at the disturbing reports that people of African descent are being singled out for unfair treatment as they join the masses fleeing the Ukrainian territory. In line with international humanitarian law and its guiding principles, we call on all states to uphold their international obligation and ensure the safety of all people.” She stated.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one of President Vladimir Putin’s most aggressive moves yet to redraw the boundaries of the former Soviet Union since the end of the Cold War more than 30 years ago.