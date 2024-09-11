Farmers Cash In: Vouchers Now Available at Input Warehouse

Farmers have started to cash in on vouchers redeemable at the Input Warehouse.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar is seeking the support of all food producers to “plant more, fish more, produce more than you have ever done before”, in his plea to ramp up national food production.

The Farmers Support Company will be providing additional support to the agriculture and fisheries sectors over the coming weeks.

Already workers are placed at the Input Warehouse to help facilitate and ease the process of selecting items for purchase in the redeeming of vouchers.

“Christmas is 100 days away from the start of the demand peak. We have to plant and plant now, in order to meet the heavy anticipated demand for the Christmas season”, noted Minister Caesar.

2500 banana and plantain farmers will receive the vouchers in the coming week which also will be redeemable at the Input Warehouse. There was a significant blow to the banana and plantain sector by Hurricane Beryl. There is already a knock on effect on the price for banana and plantains locally and in the islands which are importers from SVG.

“Climate change will continue to hit us, but our united resilience will see us through”, Caesar encouraged.