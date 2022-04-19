Farmers in St. Vincent to receive a massive discount on fertilizer

The Minister of Agriculture, Hon Saboto Caesar noted that farmers will benefit from a significant discount on the landed price of fertilizer on the pending shipment.

The Russia/Ukraine conflict has caused a significant increase in the price of fertilizer globally. The Agricultural Input Warehouse of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has subsidized the cost of fertilizer for farmers for several years. This is in an effort to reduce the cost of production in the agriculture sector. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be providing a further subsidy to ensure that the cost of fertilizer remains affordable.

The following shows the difference between the current landed cost and selling price for “ordinary manure” (NPK), Urea, Vegetable fertilizer and Sulphate of Ammonia;

“Ordinary Manure” (NPK)

Landed cost- $149.59

Selling Price- $95.00

Discount- $ 54.59 (36%)

Urea

Landed cost- $177.67

Selling price- $105.00

Discount- $72.67 (41%)

Vegetable fertilizer

Landed cost-$125.73

Selling price-$95.00

Discount -$30.73 (24%)

Sulphate of Ammonia

Landed cost-$95.73

Selling price-$75.00

Discount-$20.73 (22%)

Owing to the changes in prices on the global fertilizer market, the Government’s subsidy will be addressed on a shipment-by-shipment basis.

The farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have benefited from direct Government interventions over the last three (3) years. Among these initiatives are:

Tractor services

Seeds and seedlings

Fertilizer support

Marketing (Love Box)

Farm infrastructure rehabilitation

The next fertilizer shipment is expected to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before the end of the month.