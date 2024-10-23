Tragedy Strikes Georgetown: Fire Claims Lives of Two Children

RSVGPF Investigates Fatal Fire in Georgetown

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic fire that occurred at approximately 12:00 PM today in Georgetown.

Preliminary reports indicate that two young children tragically lost their lives in the incident. Fire personnel, along with police officers, responded swiftly to the scene to combat the blaze and secure the area. No other casualties have been reported at this time.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

We encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Contact Information: Police Emergency: 999/911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Georgetown Police Station: (784) 458-6229

Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810