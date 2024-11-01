3-Day Celebration of Medicinal Cannabis Kicking Off November 1

Medicinal Cannabis Authority Hosts First-Ever Cannabliss Festival SVG

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) will host the inaugural Cannabliss Festival, a three-day celebration of medicinal cannabis, taking place from Friday, November 1, to Sunday, November 3, at the Arnos Vale Stadium. The festival takes place daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will promote inclusivity and raise awareness about the cannabis plant’s diverse benefits and uses.

The festival will open with a ceremony at 9 a.m. in the Mike Findlay Pavilion and will include a lineup of activities aimed at exploring the science, culture, and community aspects of cannabis.

Among the highlights of the festival are:

Daily Expo- Visitors can explore a variety of cannabis-related products and locally produced goods presented by over 30 unique vendors, offering insights into the industry and community-based products.

Traditional Cultivators Village- A hub of authentic cannabis culture, featuring the Ital Fest family and other traditional cultivators who will showcase heritage practices and serve authentic ital cuisine.

Daily Conferences- Educational sessions on cannabis cultivation, medicinal benefits, and usage led by industry experts and advocates.

Grand Finale Concert- The festival will conclude with a concert celebrating reggae and cannabis culture, featuring top regional reggae artists such as Marlon Asher, Isasha, Bushman, and Chris Martin, along with local talent.

Cannabliss is supported by title sponsor CannaSVG and Gold sponsors Medicinal and the SVG Tourism Authority.