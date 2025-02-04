First Submerged FAD Deployed in SVG for Enhanced Food Security

The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project continues to introduce modernised strategies to strengthen food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the deployment of the first of six (6) submerged Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs).

The devices, designed and deployed by Japanese firms, Okabe Co. Ltd and Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK) Corporation, aim to attract and concentrate fish populations, making harvesting more efficient while reducing costs and supporting sustainability.

According to Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Technical Focal Point for the project, Mr. Colville King, the introduction of FAD technology is expected to address the growing concerns of consumers regarding the high price and scarcity of fish. Mr. King extended gratitude to all stakeholders, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation.

Senior Fisheries Assistant, Lorenzo George, indicated that fisherfolk have undergone mandatory training in Fishing Techniques and Safety at Sea, as required by the World Bank.

Additionally, twenty-three (23) pirogues have been retrofitted with canopies to enhance working conditions and fish preservation.

Providing technical insight, Fisheries Assistant, Travon Ferrari, explained that the FADs feature an attraction device and anchor, fostering an ecosystem where smaller fish gather, ultimately attracting larger predatory species like tuna and marlin. He also stressed the need for local fishers to collaborate in monitoring the devices and preventing illegal poaching.

Manager of the Fishing Reef Sales Department at Okabe, Shuta Kumamoto, noted that Japan has successfully used this FAD technology for over twenty (20) years, with governments renewing installations every decade due to their proven effectiveness. He expressed optimism that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will experience similar benefits.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.