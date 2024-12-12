World Bank-Funded Trucks Arrive to Boost Seafood Safety

Fisheries Department Receives Two (2) Refrigerated Trucks

The Fisheries Department received two (2) Refrigerated trucks through the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) – Food Insecurity Project.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Fisheries Complex in Kingstown earlier today December 12.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard said that the trucks will play a critical role in maintaining the quality and safety of seafood as it moves along the value chain.

“Fresh fish are highly perishable and can deteriorate quickly without proper temperature control, hence the trucks were identified to assist us in this regard in providing us with proper quality for our fish” she added.

Cruickshank-Howard further noted that procurement of the trucks was made possible through the World Bank’s contingency emergency response component under the UBEC- CERC project.

She added that the project, which was implemented, has thus far financed the Food Security Post-Disaster Emergency recovery and response by the Government.