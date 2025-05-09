SVG to celebrate 48th Fisherman’s Day June 9th

St Vincent officially launched Fisherman’s Day 2025 on Friday in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The topic for this year’s 48th anniversary celebration is “Catalysing Sustainable Fisheries and Responsible Aquaculture Action for People, Ocean, and Climate”.

The slogan for this year is ‘Positive Action for Responsible Fisheries’. Fisherman’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, June 9th.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto S. Caesar, Permanent Secretary Cuthbert Knights, Senior Fisheries Officer Chris Isaacs, and Davyeon Muckette, Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee, all attended the event.

The launch was attended by other Fisheries Division staff members.