SVG holds flag-raising ceremony in Manhattan for 45th independence

A flag-raising ceremony was held on Friday morning in Bowling Green Square, located at Broadway and Whitehall Street in downtown Manhattan, New York, to mark St. Vincent’s (SVG) 45th anniversary of independence.

During his speech at the occasion, Rondy Luta McIntosh, Consulate General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York, encouraged Vincnetians to continue to love their nation despite obstacles.

Vincent James Cordice attended the flag-raising event.

On Sunday, October 27, from sunset to 2 a.m., the Empire State Building will be lit in SVG’s national colours.

Independence Flag Raising ceremonies will be held in Toronto City Hall on Friday, October 25 at 12 p.m., and again at Brampton City Hall on Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m.

An Independence Gala and Benefit will also be hosted on October 26 at Park View Manor.

On Sunday, October 27, Vincentians in the diaspora can watch the Independence Lighting of Niagara Falls in SVG’s national colours at 10 p.m. and the Lighting of the Brampton Clock Tower at 6 p.m.