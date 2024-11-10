Flooding in multiple villages amid Unstable Weather

Multiple communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have experienced flooding due to unstable weather conditions affecting the island.

NEMO, in a Facebook post on Sunday, urged individuals residing along riverbanks, to stay alert and take necessary precautions to safeguard life and property.

The SVG Met Service reports that unstable conditions persist across our islands. This afternoon, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will experience cloudy skies, with intermittent showers, some potentially moderate, along with ongoing thunderstorms.

There is a chance that these conditions could worsen tonight. The Met Office reported that model guidance indicates rainfall accumulations of 50 mm to 75 mm (approximately 2-3 inches), with the possibility of isolated higher amounts in mountainous regions within the next 6 hours.

Several stations throughout the islands have noted an inch of rainfall in the past 24 hours. As a result of the recent rainfall event on Friday, 8th November 2024, which has led to saturated soils throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the previously issued weather advisory indicating a low risk of flooding has now been elevated to a flash flood watch. This watch will remain in effect until 6 pm today, Sunday, 10th November 2024.