SVG food producers gain access to agricultural lands in Venezuela

Venezuela offers SVG food producers 25,000 acres for joint agriculture investment.

SVG and Venezuela Sign AgroAlba Agreement

Signing of the Agroalba agreement between Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: “We will create investment and growth opportunities for the entire Alba family”

The signing of the AgroAlba agreement between Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was promoted by the International Center for Productive Investment (CIIP) and AgroAlba and was attended by the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yván Gil, the Secretary General of Alba-TCP, Jorge Arreaza, as well as the president of CIIP, Alex Saab, on behalf of the Venezuelan delegation.

This agreement seeks to boost agricultural production to guarantee food sovereignty for the countries in the bloc. It was signed by the Venezuelan Minister for Agriculture and Lands, Menry Fernández, and his counterpart from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar.

Previously, the officials held a meeting that was also attended by the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Jorge Arreaza, and the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Relations, Yván Gil.

According to the foreign minister, this Agricultural Cooperation Agreement between Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines seeks to attract investors to the Bolivarian nation to allocate resources to rural development. According to him, the purpose is to improve the capabilities of Venezuelan soil with the aim of turning the country into a food exporting power.

“Come to Venezuela to invest in rural development, to invest in improving the capacity of our soil. To improve the capacity of our land and increase our yield to attract technology and so that we can gradually become a food exporter”, Gil said.

For his part, the Minister from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines highlighted the investment potential offered by Venezuela. On this point, he stated that it is an “opportunity to produce food” in an affordable way and thus achieve “food sovereignty.”

“We are not here as guests but as people who are going to take action,” said Saboto Caesar.

“We are starting this project, which is extremely important because it is a living testimony of what President Hugo Chavez wanted. We have to work together within ALBA to ensure that we have productivity and that there is always trade between our countries,” said the Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Proposal for the promotion of the agro-food sector

AgroAlba is a transformative proposal for agro-food sovereignty and development within the framework of ALBA-TCP and Petrocaribe.

Venezuela, with its rich geographic and climatic diversity, has immense agricultural and livestock potential. This project seeks to boost our agricultural sector, taking advantage of our productive lands and the talent of our farmers.

This project is expected to begin with the allocation of 10 thousand hectares of productive land to companies from each participating country, allowing each nation to present its project in agricultural or livestock areas.

These actions contribute to the construction of a Global South bloc that promotes the agro-food sovereignty of peoples and cooperation and joint development of the continent. “We now have more land with less natural disaster vulnerabilities such as volcanic eruptions and major hurricanes (resulting from climate change impacts) noted Hon. Saboto Caesar.