SVG launches Food in Schools Matters campaign

ActOnFacts: The Food in Our Schools Matters campaign

St Vincent’s Ministry of Health is proud to be partners relaunching the #ActOnFacts: The Food in Our Schools Matters campaign.

For four weeks, the Ministry will join regional partners and relaunch the digital campaign the #ActOnFacts: The Food in Our Schools Matters that reinforces the Ministry’s plan to implement our nutrition policies that addresses restricting ultra-processed foods/products (UPPs) high in sugar, salt, and fats in schools while promoting access to healthier options.

Chief Nutritionist Ms. Nicole France stated, “We recognise the importance of fostering school environments that encourage healthier choices and long-term wellbeing. Our children spend most of their time at school, which can either foster healthy or unhealthy eating habits. We need to use this platform to protect and mold the minds of our future generation to develop healthy lifelong dietary habits. The Ministry of Health remains committed to developing and implementing policies that limit the availability of unhealthy foods in our schools, protecting them from the harmful effects of ultra-processed foods.”

The Ministry stands committed to working with all sectors locally, regionally and internationally as we work to create and continue to advocate for supportive environments and health-promoting school settings for all.

This important regional initiative, led by the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC) in collaboration with UNICEF, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), aims to continue building momentum for healthier food environments in our schools across the Caribbean.