St Vincent football squad wins Free-Kick Youth Cup

Eighteen (18) players were selected from our U19 National roster, accompanied by staff members Coach Alnif Williams and Shadel Cyrus to compete in the Free-Kick Youth Cup 2022, held in St. Lucia from 26th July to 02nd August 2022. This event was held to give player’s the opportunity to showcase their talents in hopes of gaining a fully funded athletic scholarship.

The Team placed second in Group (B) with two (2) wins and two (2) draws to the St. Lucia Select XI who won three (3) matches and drew one (1).

Vincy Ballers then played in the semi-finals against the winners of Group A, the TriniCity Nationals, winning 2 -1 with goals by Denzel Bascombe and Bishon Richards.

The team was then granted the opportunity to redeem themselves against the St. Lucia Select XI in the finals winning 3-1 with goals by Bishon Richards and Denzel Bascombe, making Vincy Ballers the Champions of the 2022 Free-Kick Youth Cup.

Defender Joevel Morgan, Midfielders Bishon Richards, and Shemron Phillips were highlighted in the Free-Kick Youth Cup Group B All-Star Team.

Our Top Goal Scorer in the tournament is Bishon Richards with a total of seven (7) Goals followed by Denzel Bascombe with a total of four (4) goals.

Steven Pierre and Shemron Phillips scored three (3) goals each with Kirtney Franklyn scoring two (2) Goals and Emory Edwards, Tavonte Forde, and Jamary Davis making the list with a goal each.

Goalkeeper, Josh Stowe played all six matches.