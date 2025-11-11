Former SVG LIAT Employees Still in Limbo

Ex LIAT Employees Ongoing Severance Struggle in St. Vincent

Former LIAT (1974) Ltd. employees in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to face financial uncertainty, five years after the airline’s collapse left 41 workers without their promised severance payments.

Of the 41 St. Vincent LIAT employees initially affected, some have been forced to migrate, while others remain in the country, holding onto diminishing hope of receiving their rightful compensation.

Taireen Warren, a former supervisor of operations and customer service, has become a vocal advocate for his fellow ex-employees.

“We were led to believe the government would support us,” Warren shared, his voice tinged with disappointment. “But those promises now feel completely hollow.”

Warren’s experience mirrors that of his colleague Kaishma Williams, who has been unemployed for four of the past five years.

“All we want is clarity,” Williams explained. “Are these payments ever going to materialize, or are we simply being forgotten?”

Warren’s attempts to seek information have been met with minimal response. The last official communication he received was two years ago, leaving employees in a state of prolonged uncertainty.