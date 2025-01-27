IICA donates over 7,000 chicks to aid SVG food security

IICA Contributes Over 7,000 Chicks for Distribution in SVG

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) has generously contributed over 7,000 baby chicks to support Hurricane Beryl relief efforts and address the rising global food prices. This initiative aims to provide vital assistance to families, students, small-scale farmers, schools, and households across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The first batch of broiler chickens, totalling 3,500, was distributed on Friday, 24th January 2025, at the Ministry of Agriculture. This effort forms part of the National Home and Community Food Security Project, spearheaded by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, and the Farmers Support Company. An additional 4,000 layer-chickens is slated for distribution in the coming week.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, IICA Country Representative Michael Dalton stated, “After the recent hurricane, IICA leveraged our relationships across Latin America and South America to provide support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in various areas.” He encouraged home gardeners and farmers to maximize the use of this support to ensure the chickens reach maturity and contribute to the country’s food security goals.

Chief Executive Officer of the ZHTF, Safiya Horne-Bique, expressed gratitude for IICA’s generous donation. She emphasized the importance of the contribution to the National Food Security Drive, highlighting its role in ensuring access to nutritious food and fostering personal resilience. The CEO reaffirmed ZHTF’ s commitment to supporting individuals and families in achieving food security.

Recipients of the chickens warmly welcomed the initiative, acknowledging it as a meaningful step toward providing families with a sustainable and healthy source of nutrition.