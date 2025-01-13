Govt Unveils 2025 Budget Without Tax Increases for Vincentians

St Vincent and the Grenadines 2025 Budget

In 2025, Vincentians will see the absence of increase taxes and fees, this as the government implements its 2025 budget from which it is expected to see an increase in tax revenue by 9.5%.

Projected revenue from tax sources is anticipated to amount to $757.4 million for the Consolidated Fund, while non-tax revenue is expected to yield $150.3 million.

On Monday, Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves articulated that the nation is in the process of recovery and resurgence, characterising 2024 as a remarkable reflection of a government diligently striving to expedite the country’s developmental transformation.

In the year 2025, the government is poised to undertake the following actions:

Construct Sandy Bay, Brighton, Thomas Saunders Secondary Schools, Kingston Anglican School, and Grimble Hall at the Girls High.

Construct 1,000 homes for persons affected by Beryl and Soufriere eruption.

Distribute $30 million in social assistance and income support to farmers, fishers, small businesses, and vulnerable Vincentians impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Refurbish several police stations across the island.

Implement more CCTV cameras.

Complete the Barrouallie Blackfish Processing Centre.

Begin construction of the Marriott Resort at Mt Wynne.

Construct 11 clinics

Increase civil servant salaries by 2.5%.

Construct the modern arrowroot factory.

Construct over 70 stretches of road with $125 million dollars.

launch GYVE—a youth volunteerism initiative

Launch a national orchestra.

Advance construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital

Launch a program to provide free transportation services to people with disabilities.

Construction of the vendor’s market in Georgetown

Build cultural and production hubs in Bellevue, Park Hill, Troumaca, and Petit Bordel.

Launch of the MOVE programme.

The budget for 2025 amounts to 1.8 billion dollars, an increase of 14.4% over the approved budget for 2024.