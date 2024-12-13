Tragic Loss: 14-Year-Old GHS Student Dies in Road Accident

In St. Vincent, a Girls High School student has become the latest road fatality after an accident occurred in Villa on the southeast coast on Friday evening.

See a release from GHS below.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Reshonna Thompson, a 14-year-old student from the village of Diamond, who was in Form 3 at the St. Vincent Girls’ High School. She was involved in a vehicle accident with her aunt earlier today.

Tragically, Reshonna lost her life, and her aunt is currently in critical condition.

Reshonna was a cherished member of Headmistress House, where she was instrumental in writing the house chants, bringing unity and spirit to her peers. She also served as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the school’s Student Council, known for her dedication and leadership.

On behalf of the entire St. Vincent Girls’ High School community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Thompson family during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with her aunt, as well as her family and friends.

We ask that you keep them in your prayers, especially as they navigate through this unimaginable loss.

Please join us in praying for healing and strength for her aunt, the grieving family, and the entire community affected by this devastating loss. May they find comfort and support in each other during this trying time”.