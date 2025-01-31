Schools close for urgent fumigation amid ongoing flea issues

Currently, the presence of fleas persists as a significant issue on the temporary school grounds, resulting in the closure of both St. Vincent Girls High and Thomas Saunders Secondary Schools.

In a statement issued by Thomas Saunders Secondary, the institution announced that the closure of both facilities situated on the now-defunct runway was necessary to enable fumigation procedures.

Fumigation constitutes a technique that employs a specific gas within a confined environment to eradicate all forms of pests.

The presence of stray dogs in the vicinity has resulted in a persistent flea infestation affecting both GHS and Thomas Saunders Secondary, culminating in multiple closures over the years.

On Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, a female educator at the Girls High School was bitten by a stray dog while she was entering her classroom.

A dead dog was found beneath the Form 2 area of Thomas Saunders Secondary School on Monday, 24 November, 2024.

In November 2024, the union president Oswald Robinson conveyed that they had been informed about a rat infestation at the Kingstown Government School. Earlier this week, the matter of rat infestation reemerged at the Kingstown Government School.