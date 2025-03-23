At 78, Gonsalves Confident of 6th Term: ‘We Deserve It’

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and leader of the Unity Labour Party expressed his expectation that the electorate will grant his government a sixth term in office, stating he would be surprised if they do not.

At 78 years old, Gonsalves is the longest-serving prime minister since the country gained independence in 1979. He also holds the distinction of being the longest-serving leader in the Western Hemisphere.

In an interview on the WEFM Sunday program, he stated, “I would be surprised if we didn’t win a sixth term because we deserve it, and the country deserves it.”

Gonsalves emphasized that the upcoming election is less about competing against the New Democratic Party (NDP). He noted, “Most people consider the NDP to lack quality, both in personnel and in policies. Therefore, we are essentially running against ourselves and our own phenomenal achievements.”

A leftist politician, Gonsalves has cultivated strong ties with countries such as Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, and Taiwan. He asserted that his government has significantly improved the country and raised public expectations.

For instance, he highlighted the pressing issue of housing, stating, “Currently, we have 6,000 houses that need repairs or complete rebuilding.” He contrasted this with the 3,000 houses his administration has already addressed in the past eight months. However, he acknowledged that many citizens remain dissatisfied, particularly those whose homes have yet to be attended to. “No other government in the world has taken on an obligation like ours,” he asserted.

On Saturday night, the Unity Labour Party announced its latest candidate, Marvin Fraser, who will contest the Central Kingstown constituency against the incumbent, St. Clair Leacock. The Unity Labour Party has been in power since 2001, marking a continuous 24-year tenure.