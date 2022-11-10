St. Vincent government launches the island’s import/export guide

The Foreign Trade Department of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines government published the first Import-Export Guide for SVG on November 7, 2022.

The guide is an essential resource for conducting business in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Officials at the launch stated that it provides investors, entrepreneurs, and other interested parties with one-stop access to valuable information and contact agencies.

The president of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Anthony Regisford, spoke at the event and praised the government’s decision.

“I went through it, and much of the narrative is procedural, but it also captures important headlines such as incentives, special concessions that people may have, and waivers, and then it discusses standards, packaging, and labeling. It includes everything that increases the difficulty of moving goods across international borders”.

Regisford stated that he hopes the individual engaged in the activity will find the guide useful.

The Ministry urges all importers and exporters to become acquainted with the procedure manual. The office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Regional Integration, and the Diaspora has copies of the import/export guide. Individuals can also access the guide online at http://www.foreign.gov.vc, the ministry’s website.