As fish stocks decline, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Fisheries Saboto Caesar warns that the government might have to import fish.

Caesar emphasized the need to address this issue on Monday, noting that several factors contribute to the low catch, including rising sea temperatures.

”I visited the fish market a few days ago, and of the approximately 15 stalls, there were several that did not have fish. And because of that, we have to work with several other governments to see how we can import some fish in the interim.”

“The increase in temperatures that we are facing is going to have an impact and is already having an impact on our catch, the national catch. I am also pleased that we managed to reach a consensus regarding the proposed Counch season.

“The information that has been sent now to the permanent secretary should already be on the desk of the Chief Fisheries Officer, indicating that this year we will not have a closed season as planned and that we will relook that proposal in 2026.”