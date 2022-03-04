St Vincent Government Senator Undergoes Emergency Surgery

St Vincent government Senator Rochard Karim Ballah announced on Facebook that he underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night.

Ballah in his FB post said;

“I was diagnosed with ACUTE APPENDICITIS and had to be rushed to hospital for emergency surgery to remove my appendix which was on the verge of rupturing”.

Acute appendicitis is the sudden and severe inflammation of the appendix. It can cause pain in the abdomen, and this pain may occur quickly and worsen within hours. The appendix is a narrow tube that attaches to the large intestine.

Ballah said the surgery was done sometime after midnight.

“The doctors say I should be back 2 normal in about a week or two”.

The Senator thank all those who wished him well.

“To all those persons who called and messaged. I am truly touched by the outpouring of compassion I have received.

I will be better by the grace of God”.