As part of its efforts to collaborate closely with creatives, the St. Vincent government will be building hubs for culture and education across the island.

Drawings for such centres are presently being completed, according to culture minister Carlos James on Wednesday.

“We are currently looking at the plans for two cultural and educational centers that will serve the island’s windward and leeward sides, one in Bellevue and the other in Petit Bordel”.

“Modern studios, auditoriums, and other facilities will be provided to allow creatives to fully develop, grow, and expand their talents”.

The Delroy Fireman Recording Studio will be the name of the center in North Leeward, according to James.

Delroy “Fireman” Hopper, is one of the greatest musical legends to come out of North Leeward, according to James.