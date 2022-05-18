St Vincent government to launch Employee Assistance Program

The Ministry of Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports is pleased to announce the launch of the Employee Assistance Programme Unit.

This launch will take the format of an official ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, 24th May 2022, at the Methodist Church Hall commencing at 10 am. There will also be a ribbon-cutting, at the Unit, which will take place during the official ceremony.

Both the Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Public Service, consumer Affairs and Sports, Hon. Frederick Stephenson would be making addresses.

Following this launch, the Unit will begin operations in which public servants, who are unable to effectively function on the job, can access counselling services to mitigate the adverse effects that are hindering productivity. Counselling services are provided for a wide range of issues and public servants are encouraged to utilize these services, which are free of cost.

The Employee Assistance Programme is a well needed and welcomed intervention programme which would be greatly influential in improving the nations’ human resources and transforming the public service.

The Unit is located on the 2nd Floor of the St. Vincent Automotive Building, Rose Place, Kingstown.