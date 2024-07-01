UWI Cave Hill To Honour Four outstanding regional citizens

St. Vincent’s (SVG) Governor General will be among four outstanding regional citizens who will be honoured for their remarkable contributions to society when The University of the West Indies at Cave Hill stages its annual graduation ceremony on October 19.

Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dame Susan Dilys Dougan, and hotelier and tourism executive, Ralph Taylor, will be awarded Doctor of Laws (LLD) for their contribution to the development of the education and tourism sectors, respectively, while medical doctor, Sir Trevor Hassell, will receive a Doctor of Science (DSc) for his work in the field of public health.

Cultural practitioner, the Most Honourable Elton Deighton ‘Elombe’ Mottley, will be awarded a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) for his contribution to the development of culture and arts in Barbados.

A total of 13 honorary degrees will be conferred at the 2024 graduation ceremonies across the UWI’s five campuses.

This year’s honorary graduates have had long and impactful careers in the areas of advocacy and activism, medicine, tourism and culture, sport, business, education, science, and the music industry.