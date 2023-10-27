St Vincent govt appoints new sporting and cultural ambassadors

On the occasion of its 44th anniversary of independence, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has designated a sporting ambassador and two cultural ambassadors.

During his national address, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced the appointment of Shane Codougan as a sporting ambassador.

According to Gonsalves, Codougan holds the distinction of being the most youthful individual to have been appointed as a sporting ambassador.

Codougan is a prominent figure in the field of swimming at a national level, as well as a distinguished scholar.

Additionally, Codougan has made significant contributions to a non-governmental organization, where he has been actively involved in supporting and guiding young individuals in their athletic and educational endeavors, Gonsalves stated.

The designated cultural ambassadors include of Lornette Fya Empress Nedd, who is a renowned calypsonian and the reigning Calypso Monarch, as well as Phillip Dunbar Bastien (known as Wetty Beatz), an Vincentian entertainer based in Europe.