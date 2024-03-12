St Vincent Govt Bolsters RSVGPF Fleet with New Vehicles

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to make significant investment in citizen’s safety and security.

Accordingly, five (5) new vehicles and ten (10) new motorcycles have been procured and added to the RSVGPF’S fleet of vehicles.

These new assets will help to improve the Police Force’s response time to incidents and other reports.

They will also help to bolster Police Officers ability to have more and sustained patrols in the various communities across SVG.

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams thanks the government for its tangible investment in the RSVGPF.