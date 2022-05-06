The government of Dr Ralph Gonsalves will again pursue geothermal energy which was shelved in 2020 after drilling three wells but not finding enough permeability to guarantee a geothermal plant capable of producing 10 megawatts.
The relevant government officials met with three representatives of the Canadian company Eavor on Tuesday, Gonsalves told NBC Radio’s Face to Face program.
“The first attempt to build a geothermal plant failed because of insufficient permeability. However, the government would like to “turn that setback into an advance.”
Gonsalves noted that he is not a scientist but from what was explained to him by Eavor representatives and Dacon, it was his understanding that “where you do not have to deal with the permeability you use a loop system with a radiator-type structure and to have the heat come up a different way.
Gonsalves stated that all the technical people on the government’s side said the technology they have modelled in Canada is feasible.
“To minimize the risks here in St Vincent, they are applying the technology to geothermal resources in the United States and then to do essentially a “cut and paste application” of the technology they have developed in Canada and applying it to a geothermal source in the United States”.
“The initial work they will do will be at their own expense. The team hopes to return in a meaningful way by the end of 2023. There is a possibility in 2024 to start something there, but they want the project to be more than 10, 12, and 15 megawatts. In addition, they want deeper development and to get more resources so that they can develop an industry for hydrogen, and export hydrogen,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.
Dr Gonsalves noted that, according to information he received, “that is why a big company like BP – British Petroleum – has invested in Eavor.”