The government of Dr Ralph Gonsalves will again pursue geothermal energy which was shelved in 2020 after drilling three wells but not finding enough permeability to guarantee a geothermal plant capable of producing 10 megawatts.

The relevant government officials met with three representatives of the Canadian company Eavor on Tuesday, Gonsalves told NBC Radio’s Face to Face program.

“The first attempt to build a geothermal plant failed because of insufficient permeability. However, the government would like to “turn that setback into an advance.”

Gonsalves in speaking to the Opposition party said it’s easy to be negative particularly if you’re not reading and studying about new technologies.

Gonsalves noted that he is not a scientist but from what was explained to him by Eavor representatives and Dacon, it was his understanding that “where you do not have to deal with the permeability you use a loop system with a radiator-type structure and to have the heat come up a different way.