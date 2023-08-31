The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has awarded more than 1200 tuition scholarships, exceeding the quantity granted in prior years.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Gonsalves during a press conference held on Tuesday.

“I just spoke with the CPO before coming in here; I asked if we had reached 1100 in the granting of tuition scholarships, and she said the number had surpassed 1200.” Last year was 940, the year before was seven or eight, and the year before that, I believe, was five.”

According to Gonsalves, each scholarship will provide funding for the entirety of tuition expenses for a single academic year, with a maximum value of EC $25,000. Additionally, students who are pursuing studies in the field of medicine will be eligible for a maximum grant of EC $10,000.

Gonsalves on Tuesday also extended congratulations to the students for their achievements in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone on their CXC and CAPE results.” I know there are some questions, but I’d like to congratulate the instructors and parents. “I know people are preparing to return to school; of course, we have many support systems, both through the ministry of national mobilization and some through lotteries,” Gonsalves remarked.

Education officials announced on Tuesday that despite students and schools having obtained access to the initial outcomes of the 2023 CXC examinations, the Ministry of Education is currently unable to provide a comprehensive summary and comparative evaluation of the overall performance.

This limitation arises from several unresolved issues pertaining to the results, which are currently being addressed by CXC.