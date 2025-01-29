SVG Ministers Visit New Housing Site in Carriacou

Having faced similar destruction like Carriacou and Petite Martinique from the passage of Hurricane Beryl in the Grenadines, SVG Minister of Housing Orando Brewster visited the new housing site at Dumfries.

He was accompanied by a technical team from his Ministry and Minister of Urban Development Benarva Browne and Senator the Honourable Keisal Melissa Peters the Minister of National Mobilisation.

Minister Brewster noted that this was a fact-finding mission as they are looking to implement a similar project on Union Island.