SVG Govt, OECC Sign Contract for Acute Hospital in Arnos Vale

Local and Guatemalan Workers to Construction New Hospital

In a landmark agreement, on the cusp St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Independence, a contract for the construction of a state-of-the-art Acute Referral Hospital at Amos Vale was officially signed. This historic partnership, established between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), represents a critical investment in the nation’s healthcare infrastructure and resilience.

The official signing ceremony included esteemed dignitaries, including Her Excellency Fiona Fan, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who expressed profound pride in this joint venture.

“Today marks a significant milestone in a groundbreaking initiative that underscores our shared vision for the future of healthcare. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for transforming this vision into reality, one that will impact generations to come,” stated Ambassador Fan.

With support from the Taiwan Commercial Bank, this project benefits from a substantial soft loan. There is an anticipated timeline of 32 months to completion. Notably, the initiative will provide employment opportunities for local residents, employing approximately 350 Vincentian workers, further underscoring Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening public health worldwide while fostering sustainable development locally.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves welcomed President of the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC), Mr. Chia-Fu Chung, who arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines shortly before the signing. The contract, spanning seven volumes and over 25 pages, meticulously outlines the terms for this major construction endeavor.

“This is an iconic project in the making, part of our broader strategy for health sector modernization and resilience,” said Dr. Gonsalves. “With Taiwan’s generous support, amounting to $78.73 million USD, we have arrived at a fair and competitive figure, ensuring quality and efficiency in every aspect of this endeavor.”

The Acute Referral Hospital at Amos Vale will not only incorporate cutting-edge medical facilities but also adhere to climate-resilient construction standards, enabling it to withstand increasingly severe weather events. Prime Minister Gonsalves further emphasized the government’s commitment to disaster preparedness and the protection of patients and healthcare workers: “Investing in resilience is an investment in protection for our people.”

This hospital is set to become one of the most modern in the hemisphere and is designed for future expansion if necessary. It will complement the existing Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, which will be repurposed as a dedicated pediatric centre.

The relocation of nearby residents in the Pole Yard settlement will also be undertaken as part of this project.

The Acute Referral Hospital represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare accessibility, advancing public health, and bolstering the nation’s resilience. In closing, Prime Minister Gonsalves extended his gratitude to Taiwan, the Taiwan Commercial Bank, and all technical teams involved in bringing this vision to fruition.

He highlighted the invaluable support of Ambassador Fan and the Republic of China (Taiwan), remarking, “this project reflects the enduring friendship and shared commitment to development between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Together, we are realizing a dream for a healthier, more resilient future.”

On Friday, Gonsalves indicated that it is not necessary to remove the residents of Pole Yard; instead, they will dismantle the houses and relocate the residents to another area.