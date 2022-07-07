St Vincent gov’t prepared to take another shot at a regional airline

Caricom Governments have committed to the need for an intra-regional airline in the face of the demise of LIAT, paving the way for the regional airline to fly again.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said they are willing to take another “shot” at reviving a regional air carrier because of the obvious need for such a service.

Speaking in an interview with the Agency for Public Information earlier today, Dr Gonsalves explained the first step will be the consultation of an aviation expert to do a study which will guide the way forward.

He said, “We are hoping that we can do that very promptly”.

The Prime Minister noted that five of the six independent countries in the OECS are interested as well as Barbados, and this revival must be a clean slate. “…it has to be a LIAT without all the old legacy issues which were dragging you down”, he said.

Dr Gonsalves affirmed that he is “prepared and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; we are prepared to have another crack at having a regional airline in the skies “.