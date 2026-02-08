SVG-Canada farm worker program to be overhauled

St Vincent’s Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce last week addressed the Canadian farm workers program, stating that for many seeking new opportunities, the program in its previous form is “best considered to be over”.

During a consultation in North Leeward, he provided the details regarding the state of the program and the government’s future plans.

Bruce explained that new applicants were facing a closed door because Canadian firms “year after year request the same set of people” to return.

He noted that constituents who were previously told they could easily get opportunities to go to Canada were not told “the truth”.

“The government has decided to revisit the program to add new energy and create actual new employment opportunities This redesign will cover not only the “Canadian leg” but also a “St. Vincent leg” to help local farmers find labour”.

Bruce promised that at the next consultation “all things being equal,” the government would be ready to announce new opportunities as part of the redesigned farm workers program.

In October 2025, more than 350 young Vincentians registered for the Canadian Farm Workers Programme.