St Vincent Govt Rewards 700+ Students for Academic Excellence

Over 700 students in St Vincent received $500 awards from the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for their performance in the 2023 May-June exit exams.

The Ministry of Education stated in a release that recipients who were unable to collect their awards on the day of presentation should be aware that the distribution will continue from Tuesday, February 13, to Friday, February 16, 2024, between 8:30 a.m. and noon at the Ministry of Education’s main administrative building (top) on Halifax Street in Kingstown.

Recipients must present some form of identification when collecting the awards.

Persons collecting on behalf of recipients must have a letter of authorization and a copy of the recipient’s ID.