SVG Govt preoccupied with suppressing information: MP

St Vincent Government Faces Backlash Over Hidden Budget Information

Opposition MP Urges Govt to Implement Freedom of Information Act

During the 2025 budget debate, Opposition MP Daniel Cummings asserted that the government of St Vincent (SVG) is focused on concealing essential information that the public ought to be aware of, urging the administration to implement the Freedom of Information Act.

The Freedom of Information Act was passed by Parliament in 2003; however, its enactment remains pending.

Cummings was referencing the funds designated for the NTRC building.

“There is a sum included there for part payment for the property that is now the NTRC. There’s no follow-up on it. Whether the building is purchased, what the cost is—nothing, not a word that has disappeared out of the budget,” the MP stated.

“Last year they not only acquired the building; they spent a lot of money to repair it and make it suitable. But this year, when I thought that figure was for that work, they said no.”

Cummings then posits the concept of accountability and question how one can maintain faith in individuals who so openly withhold essential information.

“How much did you spend to upgrade the building, to bring it to where it is, and why? You have to put in more money this year for the building you just moved into. These are logical questions.”

You should tell us. That’s your duty, Cummings told the finance minister.

“It’s not your fiefdom. You operate as though you are Lord over us, and that is why up to now, the Freedom of Information Act passed in the House has not been brought into law because the government is preoccupied with suppressing vital information that the public needs to know”.

“Bring the Freedom of Information Act into law. Bring it. Bring it into law and stop hiding. Stop hiding. Why should I have to ask? Why should anyone have to ask? What was the cause of fixing the NTRC building”?

Cummings highlighted the Gonsalves level of arrogance in reaction to the minister’s interjections, asserting that he was being obstinate regarding the affairs of the populace.

“It’s frightening for somebody who wants to lead this country. Shame. You have a responsibility to inform us. We’re not begging you for information. Cummings stated, “The people need to know.”