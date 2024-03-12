St Vincent Govt Swears in 11 New Justices of the Peace

Eleven Justices of the Peace were sworn in earlier today (Monday March 11, 2024) at the Government House. Each Justice of the Peace took their Oath of allegiance and Oath of Office.

Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan stated that she is pleased that the now Justices of the Peace have accepted this task as they are not only called to serve St. Vincent but “to serve the entire country”.

The Governor General, while outlining the roles of a Justice of Peace, urged the newly appointed sworn- in Justices to take their roles seriously.

Her Excellency noted that based on her observations, she knows that they would serve their country well.

The eleven Justices of the Peace features a wide cross section of Vincentians from the mainland as well as the Grenadine Islands.

Mrs. Jillian Premadona Alexander-Lewis – Canouan

Mr. Terry Andre Ollivierre – Canouan

Mr. Benjamin Eian Wilson – Union Island

Ms. Glenice Maria Alexander – Union Island

Mr. Naaman Ken James – Union Island

Mrs. Anita Carolina Wilson – Mayreau

Ms. Esrene Alithea Roache – Mayreau

Mrs. Nellie Gwendolyn Clarke-Trent – Rockies

Mr. Danroy Orlando Ballantyne – Cane End

Ms. Jeshanah Dewris Davis – Georgetown

Mr. Frederick Augustus Browne – New Grounds