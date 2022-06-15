St Vincent gov’t to pay over $800,000 dollars to Arrowroot farmers

The government is expected to pay out over 800 thousand dollars to Arrowroot Farmers. Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement today in an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Dr Gonsalves said the arrangement is being made and should be finalised “within the next few days, maybe as early as tomorrow”.

The decision was made as arrowroot farmers were unable to reap their last crop because of eruptions of La Soufriere and the Arrowroot factory also suffered immense damage.

The Prime Minister said “they had arrowroot in the ground” and the amount of support given would be decided based on the sales they made the previous year and the Government will give “..50 per cent of what they would have made and what they would have sold …had they been able to reap and sell.”