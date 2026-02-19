PM Friday calls U.S drone strike near Bequia ‘very concerning

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday characterised the reported drone strike on a boat near Bequia, which occurred on Friday, June 13th, as a “very concerning” and “troubling” incident.

On Thursday the Prime Minister acknowledged reports indicating that two St. Lucian nationals died in the strike, a detail he noted was supported by a statement from the Prime Minister of St. Lucia.

Friday clarified that there was no “real official confirmation” of the event other than the initial reports and unofficial accounts .

He said the government is actively investigating the matter, specifically looking into how it affects the country’s territorial integrity and says he has been in direct contact with the Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police regarding the situation.

Friday indicated that the government would likely need to coordinate with US authorities to obtain definitive answers and a clearer understanding of future risks.

He expressed deep concern for the fisher-folk and travellers who use the sea as a “highway,” noting that such incidents introduce new risks and dangers that put “fear in the hearts” of the people.

While the police issued a cautionary notice, Friday encouraged citizens to remain alert and aware but to continue their business and trade.

Friday emphasized that the government is taking the matter “very very seriously” and promised that the Minister of National Security would make a statement once reliable and verified information was available.

He defended the government’s measured approach to making public statements, arguing that they must act only on information that can be verified rather than speaking “willy-nilly” on social media.