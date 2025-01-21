Govt Celebrates Pardon of Garvey, Calls for Full Exoneration

GOVT OF SVG WELCOMES PARDON OF MARCUS GARVEY

CALLS FOR FULL EXONERATION

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes the executive pardon granted on January 19, 2025, by President Joseph Biden of the United States of America to the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, National Hero of Jamaica, who was railroaded, judicially, in an unfair and politically-jaundiced trial for alleged “mail fraud” in the USA in 1923. Marcus Garvey, a renowned Black nationalist and anti-imperialist, was at the time the President of the international mass-based organisation known as the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA).

At the same time, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is calling further for a full exoneration by the United States government of Marcus Garvey on the trumped-up charge for which he was found guilty and imprisoned. The United States’ Congress (House of Representatives and Senate) is required to pass the relevant bill for it to be assented by the President of the USA to effect an exoneration.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is pleased to be advised that Congresswoman The Honourable Yvette Clarke, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is taking legislative steps towards Garvey’s exoneration.

Numerous organisations, activists, and governments in Africa and the Caribbean, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, have been advocating for Garvey’s pardon/exoneration.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines recalls that on February 1, 2022, Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves issued publicly a three-page Memorandum to the People, Mass Organisations and Civil Society in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Caribbean, Africa, the United States of America, and the World on the subject of “A Petition to Exonerate the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, National Hero of Jamaica”. The Memorandum is attached.

In accord with a decision of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and in consultation with former Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honourable P.J. Patterson, Prime Minister Gonsalves penned the draft of a letter from CARICOM’s leaders to be sent to President Biden. That letter, dated March 29, 2022, and issued by CARICOM’s then-Chairman, the Honourable John A. Briceno, Prime Minister of Belize is also attached.

It is to be noted that a similar letter had been earlier sent from CARICOM to President Obama, during his Presidency, but no action was taken.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines reiterates its commendation of president Biden on the grant of the executive pardon. Moreover, our Government emphasises yet again the importance of solidarity in pursuance of justice and accordingly thanks all those who have been campaigning for the pardon/exoneration of our esteemed visionary and patriarch, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

The campaign continues for his full exoneration.