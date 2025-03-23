Record-Breaking Wins: SVGS & CLSS Dominate 2025 Athletics

2025 Inter-Secondary School Sports: A Celebratory Day for St. Vincent Grammar School and Central Leeward Secondary

On March 20, 2025, the Sir Vincent Beache Athletics Stadium at Diamond became the epicenter of excitement and athleticism as two schools emerged victorious in the 2025 Inter-Secondary School Sports: St. Vincent Grammar School clinching the boys’ division title and Central Leeward Secondary School defending its girls’ championship. This year’s event not only highlighted the competitive spirit among the schools but also showcased the dedication and talent of the young athletes representing their institutions.

St. Vincent Grammar School’s triumph in the boys’ division was marked by an outstanding performance, culminating in a remarkable total of 383 points. This victory represents their 44th championship title, reinforcing their status as a powerhouse in inter-secondary athletics.

Their closest competitors, Central Leeward Secondary School, finished with 280 points, while St. Martins Secondary School took third place with 190 points. This competitive spirit among the schools fosters a healthy rivalry that enhances the experience of the athletes.

In the girls’ division, Central Leeward Secondary School continued its streak of excellence, capturing its eighth consecutive victory. This time, they amassed an impressive 358 points.

The Central Leeward girls displayed exceptional teamwork and coordination. The ability to support each other during events enhances performance, particularly in relay races.

The results of the 2025 Inter-Secondary School Sports indicate a thrilling future for school athletics in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The performances of both St. Vincent Grammar School and Central Leeward Secondary serve to inspire younger athletes and promote a culture of sportsmanship and excellence.