Monday, May 22

St Vincent Grammar School triumphs in National Science Quiz 2023

Lee Yan LaSur
Photo Education Unit

SVGGS Wins National Science Quiz

The National Science Quiz was won by the St. Vincent Grammar School.

Grammar School won all three rounds of the quiz, while a bottle flipping tie breaker determined second and third place, with St. Joseph Convent Marriaqua coming in second and Central Leeward/Barrouallie Secondary School coming in third.

The other finalists were Sandy Bay Secondary and Bequia Community High.

Sponsors St. Vincent Brewery Limited/Vitamalt and McMillan Education provided prizes to the finalists and winners.

Source :
Education Unit
