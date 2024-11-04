SVG receives funding to prepare for future pandemics

New Pandemic Fund grants to help bolster pandemic preparedness and response

St. Vincent and the Grenadines are part of a collective of Eastern Caribbean nations that have been awarded grant funding to enhance their preparedness for future pandemics.

The grants, amounting to 84.1 million US dollars for the collective, will be allocated to strengthen disease surveillance and early warning systems, enhance laboratory capabilities, and develop the health workforce, among other essential initiatives.

The funding represents a vital investment within a broader initiative aimed at promoting sustainable financing for both national and global health security.

The Pandemic Fund received 146 proposals in its second call, with funding requests amounting to US$4.6 billion. The funds designated for Latin America and the Caribbean account for only 20% of the total requested, underscoring the pressing necessity for enhanced sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness in the region.

The Pandemic Fund serves as a catalytic financing mechanism, offering resources to enhance pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capabilities, while encouraging additional investment in PPR.

The Pandemic Fund, hosted by the World Bank, has successfully backed four projects in the Americas during its initial financing round, amounting to $45 million in grant funds.

The Grant funding will benefit nine other countries across the region (Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, and six Eastern Caribbean countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia).