St. Vincent and The Grenadines Shines at The London Rum Festival

SVG Showcases Award-Winning Rums and Captivating Travel Experiences

The London Rum Festival, the world’s longest-running rum festival since its inception in 2006, recently concluded its highly anticipated event from October 12th to 14th. Hosted by the renowned Global Rum Ambassador, Ian Burrell, this prestigious gathering drew rum enthusiasts from around the globe, offering exclusive seminars, tastings, and masterclasses led by some of the finest master blenders, distillers, and industry experts.

This year, St. Vincent and The Grenadines (SVG) made a special appearance, partnering with the CTO Chapter UK & Europe to showcase not only our award-winning rums but also the charm and allure of our multi-island destination. Attendees were introduced to the rich flavours of SVG’s exceptional rums, while also being offered a glimpse into the diverse travel experiences that await visitors. From our stunning beaches and lush landscapes to our vibrant culture, SVG’s rums served as a gateway to the country’s multifaceted paradise.

Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture,expressed “Our rums are a reflection of the soul and craftsmanship of St. Vincent and The Grenadines, and through events like The London Rum Festival, we have the opportunity to share our heritage with the world. This collaboration with the CTO is an exciting way for us to connect rum enthusiasts not only with our award-winning spirits but also with the beauty and adventure that await them in our islands. SVG offers a unique blend of experiences, and we are thrilled to introduce festival-goers to the heart of our culture.”

SVG’s presence at The London Rum Festival highlighted the harmonious blend of rum and travel, inviting connoisseurs to explore both the rich taste of its spirits and the unforgettable adventures that come with visiting the islands. This strategic initiative showcased SVG’s rums as more than just beverages, but as a true reflection of its vibrant culture and inviting way of life.