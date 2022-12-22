St Vincent and the Grenadines records its 40th murder for 2022

Body Found At Lowmans Leeward

The Major Crime Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Burnet Bramble, a fifty-nine (59) year old man of Lowmans Leeward.

Bramble’s body was discovered in some nearby bushes at approximately 8:15 am on Thursday, 22 December 2022 in Lowmans Leeward with what appeared to be injuries to the head.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the Central Division at 1784-457-1211 ext 4832; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Bramble’s death marks the fortieth (40th) homicide for 2022.

Source : RSVGPF