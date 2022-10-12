SVG removes COVID-19 protocols for the 2022/23 cruise season

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has declared that covid-19 protocols will be eliminated for cruise guests during the 2022/23 season.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines tourism minister, the Honourable Carlos James made the announcement to stakeholders at the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference W the Dominican Republic this week.

The FCCA Conference, being held from the 11th-14th of October 2022, brings together leading cruise industry executives, government leaders and stakeholders to discuss tourism development and cruise operations including safety and security.

According to the tourism minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines took the decision to relax its health protocols for arriving cruise passengers following a period of low infections globally and low covid-19 related admissions to the island’s health facilities.

During the last cruise season, the multi-island State implemented protocols to facilitate cruise passengers, including safe zones established for vaccinated cruise passengers. For the upcoming 2022/23 season, the destination will swap those protocols with new relaxed health guidelines, welcoming unvaccinated cruise passengers to the destination for the first time in two years.

As the island prepares itself to welcome new and returning cruise lines to its shores and with the island’s La Soufriere volcano now settled, the tourism minister reassured stakeholders and cruise industry executives that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is safe and free to explore during the 2022/23 cruise season.

“In spite of the many challenges encountered in the last two cruise seasons, from a global health pandemic to the eruption of our country’s La Soufriere volcano, your strategic partnership allowed us to navigate those turbulent times,” James said.

Source : API