Gun Violence kills one man in Diamond

One man is now dead following a shooting in the community of Diamond.

Sources say the victim, a man, was shot and killed on a road leading to the garbage dump.

Police are now investigating.

On March 16, 2025, a resident of Glen was shot in Diamond, leading to their hospitalisation at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

On April 18 police reported that Michael Richards, also known as “Boxer”, a 26-year-old labourer of Glen, who was shot during an incident on April 1, died.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. in the vicinity of the Girls’ High School Bus Stop.

Police responded promptly to the scene, and Richards was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by ambulance. He remained hospitalised until April 17, 2025, when he succumbed to his injuries.