Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has contacted Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, to discuss the challenges of procuring rice from Guyana’s suppliers.

Gonsalves highlighted the ongoing supply disruptions, including breakdowns and missed shipments, and the damage caused by a bug infestation. He stressed the importance of vigilance during the critical period from October to Christmas to avoid potential shortages.

The East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) is exploring alternative suppliers, including potential markets like Brazil.

The discussion on NBC Radio covered the immediate logistical issues and the broader implications for food security on the island.

Gonsalves emphasized the need for diverse sourcing strategies to safeguard against future disruptions and ensure a stable rice supply.